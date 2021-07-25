Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.42. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,900%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGI traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 679,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

