Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

