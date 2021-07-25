Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 489,492 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489,492 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

NYSE WMC opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1,242.58, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

