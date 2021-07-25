Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) by 242.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,086 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of MOGU worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MOGU by 20.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOGU opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.78. MOGU Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 67.82%.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

