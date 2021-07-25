Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 512,399 Shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 62.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,338,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,399 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cyren were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyren alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $46.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.49. Cyren Ltd. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

Cyren Profile

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.