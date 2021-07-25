Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
NYSE RELX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $28.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.