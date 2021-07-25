Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE RELX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $28.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Relx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 74.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after buying an additional 1,943,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Relx by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Relx by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

