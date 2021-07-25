Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Trading Up 3.7% After Earnings Beat

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) was up 3.7% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.67. Approximately 55,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,131,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial Company Profile (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.