Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised Redfin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.93.

RDFN stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,452.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

