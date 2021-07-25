ReddCoin Hits One Day Volume of $88,341.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $48.60 million and $88,341.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,283.69 or 0.99974978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032830 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.95 or 0.01113798 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.24 or 0.00371050 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00410587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051817 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

