Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report sales of $357.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.00 million and the lowest is $351.00 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $108.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 57,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 355,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 124,639 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 436,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,790. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 2.56.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.