ReapChain (REAP) Price Hits $0.0980 on Major Exchanges

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. ReapChain has a market cap of $6.91 million and $441,434.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

