Raymond James Reiterates “C$17.00” Price Target for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been assigned a C$17.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.16.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$16.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

