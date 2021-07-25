Raymond James Reiterates “C$152.00” Price Target for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$144.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$132.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.87.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.