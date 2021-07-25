Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Trimmed by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,856 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up about 2.4% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Raymond James worth $28,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.50. 604,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,390. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

