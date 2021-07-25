Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RJF. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.