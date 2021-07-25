Raymond James Lowers Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $63.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

BANR opened at $52.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Banner has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Banner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

