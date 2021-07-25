Raymond James Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $91.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $96.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of WTFC opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

