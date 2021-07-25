Raymond James Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $6.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.64.

AUY opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $68,553,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth about $12,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

