RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Up to $33.50

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.50, but opened at $35.49. RadNet shares last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 693 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get RadNet alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.