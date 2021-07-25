RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 315,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,478. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $626.11 million, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

