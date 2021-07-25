Quark Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $701.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,442,072 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

