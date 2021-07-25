Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells $968,145.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of QLYS opened at $100.45 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.