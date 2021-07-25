Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Raised to $39.00 at Loop Capital

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

XM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE XM opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.56. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

