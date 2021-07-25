QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 71.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,310,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,967. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

