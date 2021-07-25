Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) Issued By National Bank Financial

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EXFO in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on EXFO from C$5.96 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday.

EXF opened at C$7.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.48. EXFO has a twelve month low of C$3.38 and a twelve month high of C$8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The firm has a market cap of C$423.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

