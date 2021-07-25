Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for DHT Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $987.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.24. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 2.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DHT by 6.0% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $21,966,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in DHT by 42.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

