Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 683,663 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 641,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $19,519,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

