Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Boosted by KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

NYSE KNX opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

