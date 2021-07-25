Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issued By B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $893.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,416,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

