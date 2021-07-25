Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. Issued By Scotiabank (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orbia Advance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Orbia Advance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

