Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for FirstCash, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in FirstCash by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

