Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Raised by Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

MRO opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.