Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lifted by Analyst

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CDEV. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of CDEV opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.09. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 6.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790,620 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

