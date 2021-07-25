Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Callaway Golf in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of ELY opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,507,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

