Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $8,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 273,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 84,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.