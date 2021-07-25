Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.22. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

