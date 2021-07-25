Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,706 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,663.11 ($21.73).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83) on Wednesday. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,437.23.

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,038 shares of company stock worth $10,023,968.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

