ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Reaches $126,564.85

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $126,564.85 and $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00407975 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002833 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.01308468 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 185,303,376 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

