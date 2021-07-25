Project Pai Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and approximately $127,379.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00029531 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,763,301,290 coins and its circulating supply is 1,560,210,489 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

