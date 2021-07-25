Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of PROF opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.14. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.48.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after buying an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 30.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

