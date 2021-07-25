Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $162.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRI. increased their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Primerica stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.