Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,471,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Haynes International worth $43,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 93.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.