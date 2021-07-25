Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 401,396 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401,396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.71% of Huntsman worth $45,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUN opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

