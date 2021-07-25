Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,078,773 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,078,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $46,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 342,704 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

