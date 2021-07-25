Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Republic Services worth $40,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $15,847,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Republic Services by 30.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 24.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 653,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 127,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $116.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.61 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

