Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $42.20 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,707 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.40% of Ingevity worth $42,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,388,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 2,103.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 350,098 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after acquiring an additional 151,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 114,831 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.