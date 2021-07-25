Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $41.23 Million Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,798 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $41,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in OSI Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 53,289 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,943,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

