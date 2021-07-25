Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$70.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned a C$70.00 price target by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 price target on Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.22.

TSE PD opened at C$41.56 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$54.72. The stock has a market cap of C$552.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

