PRCY Coin Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00004281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRCY Coin has a market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00119997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00138496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,498.00 or 0.99871834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00869699 BTC.

PRCY Coin Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,479,276 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin . The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRCY Coin Coin Trading

