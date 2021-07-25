Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

PRAX stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $633.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,632,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

